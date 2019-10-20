|
Charles G. Canter 1956 - 2019
WESTMORELAND- Charles G. Canter 63, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 18, 2019.
He was born on March 11, 1956, in Utica, a son of Charles and Diane (Gee) Canter. He was a 1974 graduate of Notre Dame High School. He served his country with honor in the United States Navy from 1979 to 1986 and later joined the National Guard's 107th Military Police Company, where he proudly served during Desert Storm.
On September 25, 2009, at St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro, he was united in marriage to Maribeth Dooley, a blessed union of over 10 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Charles was employed as a Correctional Officer with the State of New York at Marcy Correctional Facility. He also taught Auto Mechanics at MVCC. After his retirement, he was employed Part time with Carbone Auto Group as a Shuttle Driver.
Charles attended St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. He was a member of the Yorkville . Charles had a great passion for all types of cars from Antiques to Hot Rods. He loved attending car shows all over the state showing off his vehicles. He enjoyed attending the Syracuse Nationals. He also enjoyed building all types of model cars, planes and military ships and planes from all branches of the service.
He is survived by his wife, Maribeth Canter, of Westmoreland. He also leaves his mother, Diane Canter, of Marcy; his children, William Canter, of TN, Charles Canter, of Herkimer and Jennifer Canter, of Watertown; siblings, Kathleen (Peter) Ognbene, of Alexandria, VA, Diane (Dr. Steven) Hotaling, of Ashburn, VA, Anne (Tom) Bastian, of Jacksonville, FL, Timothy (Jana) Canter, of Sayville, NY, Melissa (Michael) Gauger, of Penfield, NY and Matthew (Tanya) Canter, of Whitesboro. He also leaves his in-laws, Maureen (David) Scarlino, of New Hartford, Michael Dooley, of Whitesboro, Shawn (Michelle) Dooley, of Herkimer; and his mother-in-law, Marie E. Dooley, of New York Mills; and many nieces and nephews. Last but not least, he leaves his feline companions who never left his side, "Tigger" and "Goofy". He was predeceased by his father, Charles Canter; his sister, Mary Agnes Canter; a brother, Frank Canter; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Kenneth Kunkel.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019