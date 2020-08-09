Charles H. Owens 1932 - 2020SAUQUOIT - Charles H. Owens, 88, passed away on August 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.He was born in Utica, on July 10, 1932, the only child of Harold and Olive Bauer Owens. Charles was a graduate of both Sauquoit Valley Central School and Morrisville College.On February 2, 1951, he was united in marriage with Della Racha, a loving union of 63 years, until her death on August 27, 2014.Charles was at one time employed with the Oneida County Sherriff's Department and prior to his retirement, was an Inspector for the NYS Compensation Rating Board.He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Owens; his son and daughter-in-law, Harold "Bud" and Pamela Owens; his granddaughter; Lisa Johnson; and his great-granddaughter, Olivia Johnson.Services will be at the convenience of the family, under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit.