Charles I. Noonan 1936 - 2019
Honorably Discharged Marine Corps. Veteran
HERKIMER - Charles I. Noonan, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 29, 2019, in the St. Luke's Nursing Home, New Hartford.
He was born on October 10, 1936, in Little Falls, son of the late Andrew F. and Charlotte Hall Noonan. Chuck was raised in Dolgeville and was a graduate of Dolgeville High School. On October 22, 1953, he entered the US Marine Corps and served as a Tank Commander in Okinawa with the 8th Tank Battalion, FMF, CLNC. He was honorably discharged on October 21, 1957, attaining and holding the rank of Sergeant.
On October 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to the former Joan Hunt in St. Francis deSales Church, Herkimer. They shared a loving and devoted union of 48 years until her passing on October 2, 2007. Charles had worked at North Hudson Wood Craft for five years, then as a purchaser for seventeen years at UNIVAC and later, for Mohawk Data Sciences for thirteen years, retiring in 1990.
Mr. Noonan had a strong belief in God and was a faithful member of St. Francis deSales Church.
Charles will always be remembered for his strong sense of community. He was a 53 year member of the Herkimer Elks Lodge #1439, where he was selected as the 1972-1973 Elk of the Year; he progressed to the position of Exalted Ruler for 1977 to 1978, in 1982, he became Lodge Secretary, a position he held for many years. He served as the State Vice President of the New York State Elks Association, representing the Central District for the 1985-1986 fraternal year. He served as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler, 1988-1989, New York State Elks Association Ritual Chairman from 1990 to 1992, New York State Elks Association State President, 2001-2002 and Grand Lodge AREA 1 of the Grand Lodge Ritual Chairman. He was head coach of the Herkimer Lodge #1439 Ritual team that had the distinction of being State Champions for five consecutive years in a row, 1997 through 2001; two-time National Runner Up and won the National Championship in 1997. For 37 years, he served as a call fireman for the Herkimer Fire Department and was a member of Fort Dayton Steamers. He was also a member of Herkimer American Legion Post #38 and a life member of the Marine Corps League.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed the beach, traveling to Aruba, Hawaii, Cape Cod, Cooperstown, Europe, Alaska, Elks Conventions and his winters at Cocoa Beach with his beloved Carolyn. Special were the memories of the morning coffee on the porch, the 5:00 o'clock cocktails and the quality time spent with his cherished grandsons.
To all who knew him, he was a caring, friendly and helpful man with an exceptional sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by all.
Surviving are his two sons, Charles A. Noonan, of Aberdeen, NJ, David H. Noonan, of Herkimer; daughter-in-law, Janice Caprio, of Hazlet, NJ; one brother, Richard Noonan and his wife, Ann, of Dolgeville; a brother-in-law, David M. Hunt, of Herkimer; two grandchildren, Devin James Noonan and Brendon Andrew Noonan, both of Hazlet, NJ; a niece, Jodi Montgomery; one nephew, Timothy Noonan and wife, Andrea, of Barkhamsted, CT; and longtime loving companion, Carolyn Baron, of Yorkville. Besides his parents and wife, Joan, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patty and her husband, Charles Smith.
Calling hours for Mr. Noonan will be on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. in Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Francis deSales Church, Herkimer, with the Reverend Mark Cunningham, Pastor, officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later time convenient to the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Members of Herkimer Elks Lodge #1439 will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. for ritualistic services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 5 to July 6, 2019