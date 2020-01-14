|
Charles J. Girvan, Jr. 1940 - 2020
CHIPPEWA TWP., PA - Charles J. Girvan, Jr., 79, of Chippewa Twp., passed away suddenly in his home after a brief illness on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Born October 7, 1940, in Utica, he was the son of the late Charles J., Sr. and Marie (Devins) Girvan. A graduate of New York Mills High School, Charles went on to graduate with honors from Mohawk Valley Community College, where he earned a degree in Engineering. He then went on to graduate with honors from the Community College of Beaver County, where he earned a Business degree and was recipient of a student achievement award. He began his career at Link Aviation and then went on become a Junior Engineer at Mohawk Airlines, which became Allegheny Airlines. He then went on to rise to his final title of the Director of Simulator Engineering for USAirways. He retired in 2001. A faithful member of St. Monica's Roman Catholic Church, Charles served in the United States Air Force. He also coached Chippewa Girls Softball Team for 13 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn (Dowd) Girvan; three sons, Greg M. (Amy) Girvan, Ken G. Girvan and Jeff M. (Jodi) Girvan; one daughter, Michelle A. (David) Dunstan; six grandchildren, Jessie, Samantha, and David Jr. Dunstan and Jared, Josh and Jocelyn Girvan; one great-grandson, Joseph; one sister, Nancy (Robert) Carey; one brother, William (Sue) Girvan; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., in the Gabauer-Lutton Funeral Home, 117 Blackhawk Rd. Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneral homes.com, where prayers will be held on Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m., at St. Monica's- Chippewa. Father John Naugle will officiate. A rosary will be held on Monday night in the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Members of the Beaver County Special Unit will meet on Tuesday, at 10:45 a.m., at the cemetery to provide full military honors.
The family requests that contributions be made in Charles name to the Special Olympics of Beaver County-128 Friendship Circle, Beaver PA 15009.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 12, 2020