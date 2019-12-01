|
Charles J. Luberger 1929 - 2019
HAMILTON - Charles J. Luberger, 90, formerly of Payne Street, Hamilton, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.
Better known by his initials, CJ was born April 28, 1929, in North Tarrytown, N.Y. to Charles G. Luberger and Katherine Connelly Luberger. He attended St. Teresa's Catholic School in Sleepy Hollow and graduated high school in 1949. After earning his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University, he started his career working on development of a 90 mm 3-D movie projector for the General Precision Corporation in Pleasantville, NY. He soon joined Carrier Corporation in Syracuse in their air conditioning division, which at that time was the leading HVAC corporation in the world. His work for the next ten years was in the New York City office where he represented the company in meetings with consulting engineers designing air conditioning for new skyscrapers. CJ then joined a German owned air conditioning firm, Clevaflex. For the next 32 years he served as President of its US division until his retirement in 1996. From 1955 to 1957, CJ served his country in the US Army, ending his service with the rank of PFC.
In 1954, CJ married Lucille Burchetta, a stewardess and a pediatric nurse. In 1956, CJ and Lucille moved into an apartment in Syracuse shortly after CJ started his work at Carrier. They soon welcomed daughter Cathy Lynn. In 1960, their son Charles D. was born. Weekends they traveled to Hamilton to visit CJ's sister, Jean and husband Bob Dewey. Bob was a basketball coach at Colgate. Together with Bob, they played many rounds of golf at Seven Oaks. In 1972, CJ won the President's Cup at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, where he maintained a membership for many years. Fifty years after their move to Syracuse, CJ and Lucille moved to Hamilton.
In retirement, CJ was often seen helping at the Hamilton Food Cupboard. He was a member of the Hamilton Club, The Community Wellness Center, The Colgate Volleyball Senior Rowdy Raiders Boosters and the Lloyd V. Evans Post 375 American Legion. In 2019, CJ was honored by the Hamilton Village Trustees to be one of two Marshals for the Fourth of July parade.
CJ was predeceased by his wife, Lucille, in 2007 and daughter Cathy Lynn, in 2008. CJ is survived by his son, Charles and daughter-in-law, Gerry, in Smyrna, NY.
At CJ's request, there are no calling hours. CJ will be buried next to his wife in Tarrytown, N.Y. at a later date.
The family is appreciative of the care provided by his good friend and caregiver Joyce Nevison and the staff at Crouse Community Center.
Donations in CJ's memory can be sent to Community Wellness Center, c/o Sam Cooper, 62 Eaton St., Hamilton, NY and made out to: Community Memorial Hospital Foundation, with the memo Community Wellness Center, The Hamilton Food Cupboard, 1 Mill St, Hamilton, NY 13346.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com.
tedescofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019