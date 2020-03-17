|
Charles J. P. Gallagher, Jr. 1958 - 2019
BUFFALO/UTICA - Charles J.P. Gallagher, Jr., 60, went home to the Lord, on March 18, 2019 in Niagara Falls, NY.
Charles was born on October 30, 1958 in Utica, NY, the son of Charles J.P. and Doris M. (Butler) Gallagher. A parishioner of St. Francis De Sales Church, he was raised and educated in Utica, graduating from Utica Free Academy in 1976. After receiving his undergraduate degree from Niagara University, he obtained his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law.
Prior to law school, Charles was employed by Cadwalader, Wickersham and Taft, LLP, New York City. After completing law school, he worked with Oneida County as an Assistant District Attorney for 5 years.
In May of 1990, he married Kellie Poynton, relocating to Buffalo. He and his wife opened a private practice, Gallagher & Gallagher Attorneys at Law, where he practiced nearly 15 years. From there, Charles spent a year as the Assistant Erie County Attorney, before taking the position of the Erie County Office of Counsel, DDS for the next 11 years. During this time, Charles also became very active in local politics in Erie County.
Among his professional affiliations, he was a member of the American Bar Association, the New York State Bar Association and the American Trial Lawyers Association.
In his younger years, he enjoyed playing lacrosse and chess. He loved to travel. Charles was an outdoorsman who had a great appreciation for nature. He enjoyed camping and hunting, especially bowhunting.
Charles is survived by his wife, Kellie Gallagher, Buffalo; his daughter, Britteny Gallagher, Buffalo; two sons, Evan and Ian Gallagher, both of Buffalo; four sisters, Charleen George, Utica, Doris (Terrence) Gibbons, Staten Island, NY, Margaret (Thomas ) Garry, Westfield, NJ and Therese Gallagher, Utica; and a brother, Terrance (Elba) Gallagher, Jonesboro, GA. Also surviving is his aunt, Dolores M. Butler, Utica; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Since his passing, his brother-in-law, Anthony George, passed away in December 2019.
A Funeral Mass for Charles was held on March 23, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Buffalo. A Memorial Celebration of Life Mass was held at St. Bernard's Church, Waterville, on June 14, 2019. This was followed by burial in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a donation in his memory are invited to do so to the House of the Good Shepherd, 1550 Champlin Ave., Utica, NY 13502.
An online memorial and guestbook are available at www.rpheintzfsi.com, provided by R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020