|
|
Charles J. Weigel 1935 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Charles J. Weigel, 83, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born on December 5, 1935, in Utica, a son of the late Lawrence and Cecelia Weigel and was a 1953 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School.
On November 19, 1960, he was united in marriage with Patricia Hopsicker in St. John's Church in New Hartford.
Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and prior to his retirement, worked for Dairy Lee, currently H.P. Hood, as a refrigeration technician for over 31 years.
He enjoyed the many summers spent at camp on Piseco Lake and the numerous rounds of golf he played since his retirement. Charlie, aka Mr. Fixit and Mr. Safety, could repair anything.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Pat; his daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Charlene Weigel and Dr. Nelson Medeiros; his adored grandson, William Charles Medeiros; his sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Richard Kennedy; his brother, Donald Weigel; his sisters-in-law, Noreen Hopsicker, Barbara Hopsicker, Mary Hopsicker, Jean Reile and Margaret Hopsicker; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, William, Joseph, Robert, Richard, Charles "Ken" and John Hopsicker; and his sister in law, Barbara Mercadante.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, from 3-6 p.m., at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida Street, Sauquoit. Charles' Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church in Chadwicks.
His family would like to thank his longtime physician, Dr. Francis Chabot for his care and compassion and the dedicated staff at Hospice and Palliative Care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Charlie's name to Tammy Twitchell Crafts Foundation Inc., , or another . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Charlie's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019