Charles "Bud" L. Koss, II 1967 - 2020
ORISKANY - Charles "Bud" L. Koss, II, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 while hard at work at the New York State Office Building in Utica.
He was born on December 19, 1967, in Rochester, NY, a son of Charles L. Koss and Rosemarie (Nicotera) Koss. He was a 1986 graduate of Whitesboro Central School.
Bud was employed, for many years, with the State of New York as a Senior Superintendent for the OGS Adirondack Region Five.
He was a dedicated, caring father, who raised both of his children single handedly. Bud cherished every minute of his relationship with them and was very proud of their many accomplishments. In his free time, he enjoyed volunteering for the Oriskany Fire Department, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and spending time with his family and friends, especially his children and grandchildren.
He was a devout member of the Oriskany Fire Department for 25 plus years, where he served as 1st Assistant Chief. He was a member of the Central New York Stair Climb, where he served as the Operations Director. Bud was also an active member of the Oneida County Origin and Cause Team. Bud was also a member of the Red Knights MotorCycle Club Chapter 19, which he served in the role as President.
Bud is survived by his two children, Charles L. Koss, III (Chaz) and Caleigh L. Koss, both of whom resided with him in Oriskany. He leaves behind his mother, Rosemarie (Nicotera) Koss, of Oriskany; father and bonus mom, Charles L. Koss and Jean Koss, of Largo, FL. He also leaves his wife without papers, Karen Russ; his bonus children, Brent Valentine, Brittany Valentine and Madison Valentine. Papa also leaves behind his grandchildren, Dylan Colon and Bailey O' Leary, who were the apples of his eye. He leaves a brother, Michael Koss, of Michigan; a nephew, Nicholas Koss, of Florida; also many cousins spread far and wide; his many sisters and brothers of the Oriskany Fire Department; his brothers and sisters of The Red Knights; and his special brother, Jeff and his wife, Janel Apel, of Frankfort.
The family sincerely thanks Chief Jeff Burkhart and Glen Block of the Oriskany Fire Department for the many unrepayable acts of love and support during such a tragic time. Also, a special thank you to Tim Duffy, his real life superhero, who he cherished his adventures with.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery, Utica. Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. We are currently operating at 33% capacity; we ask that you please be patient when calling to support the Koss family. We will only allow up to 15 people in the building as 15 exit. We please ask that face masks be worn and that social distancing be maintained. Contact Tracing will also be implemented.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in his memory, to the Oriskany Fire Dept., PO Box 217, Oriskany, NY. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
