Charles P. (Chuck) Hof 1943 - 2019

CLINTON, NY - Charles P. (Chuck) Hof passed away suddenly on February 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital.

He was born on October 25, 1943, in Utica, NY, to Philip and Edna (O'Brien) Hof. He attended and graduated from UFA and was employed with Kelsey-Hayes Corp. in his younger years, as well as other various jobs over the years. Chuck was a fun-loving, very helpful person to all that were in need and expected nothing in return. He enjoyed his family camps in his younger years, both at Sylvan Beach, NY and the Adirondacks on Sixth Lake with his Dad. Chuck also enjoyed hunting up in the Adirondacks with his Dad and their hunting team spending long hours in the woods! He also enjoyed boating, beautiful beaches and winters in Florida.

Chuck was a great car enthusiast, owning several sports cars throughout the years and could be seen detailing his cars in the good weather outside for several hours. He enjoyed attending both antique and classic car shows as well as watching car shows on TV. He also enjoyed watching the Daytona 500 on TV yearly and was extremely fond of the late Dale Earnhardt. He was a great fan of the New York Yankees and often wore their signature baseball cap! He was also a very politically-minded person who stayed abreast of the political news daily.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents; his infant brother, Fay; his sister, Doris Fenton; his brother-in-law, Francis Fenton and his brother-in-law, Roger Pare. Chuck is survived by his sister, Ruth Pare; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; his Goddaughter, Ashley Kroll, who he thought the world of and her father, Paul Kroll; as well as the DeStefano family, with special mention of Janice, of Clinton; as well as her brother, Louis, of Florida, who was like a brother to him, spending many hours together in their younger years.

Calling hours for Charles will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, from 12:00 to 1:00, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, with a service to be held at 1:00. A spring burial will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery, N. Utica.

Those so wishing may make donations to the or a in Chuck's memory.

