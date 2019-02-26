|
|
Charles P. "Chuck" LaRocco 1955 - 2019
DEERFIELD, NY - Charles Peter LaRocco, 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital of MVHS.
Chuck was born in Utica, on January 18, 1955, a son of the late Charles and Carmelita (Principe) LaRocco. A Mary Street kid, he was educated in local schools and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. He worked at General Electric for many years, where he served as the President of the employee's union. He later worked at Verizon, as a lineman, retiring after twenty years.
Chuck was an avid golfer and longtime member and board member of the Eagles Club FOE 97, where he spent many enjoyable days and shared many memorable times. His unbelievable generosity and care for everyone will missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joseph Zurica; and his adored grandsons, Leo and Nico Zurica, all of Hoboken, NJ; a brother, James LaRocco; niece, Callie Grundy; nephew, James LaRocco; aunt, Josephine Palazzo; cousin, Christine Palazzo Sherman; longtime friends, the Mannino Family; and many friends at the Eagles Club and Magnificent Yankees Corp, especially acknowledging his best friend, Frank "Ziggy" Zegarelli, who is less a friend and more like a brother, especially in his final days.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
The family would like to thank the Special Care nursing staff of St. Elizabeth Medical Center for the love and compassion shown to Chuck during his illness.
Right up until his final moments, Chuck was so appreciative for the love and great memories that were shared with him. He left this world grateful to everyone with whom he spent time.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Charles LaRocco Memorial Fund at St. Jude Research Hospital.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019