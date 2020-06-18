Charles "Chuck" R. Gehrke
1961 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Charles "Chuck" R. Gehrke, 58, passed away on June 16, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Chuck was born on November 27, 1961, in Chicago, the son of the late Robert and Joan Gehrke. On August 19, 2011, Chuck married Amanda M. (Thierry) Gehrke in Utica.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Amanda Gehrke; children, Melissa Gehrke and Zach Gehrke; several cousins, nieces and nephews; along with his K-9 companions, Bella and Gypsy. Chuck is also survived by many friends who he considered family. Chuck was predeceased by a sister, Vicki Gehrke.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Private interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Please wear a face covering. The funeral home will be respecting the 25% capacity restrictions.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.