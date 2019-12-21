|
|
Charles R. Rieben 1958 - 2019
KAYUTA LAKE - On December 18, 2019, Heaven gained a gentle giant. Charles R. Rieben was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord, with his loving wife by his side, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.
He was born, October 6, 1958, in Utica, a son of Lawrence and Gertrude Kiper Rieben. Chuck was a graduate of Whitesboro Central High School and SUNY Delhi. He married Clare Coupe on January 31, 2007 in St. Lucia. Mr. Rieben was a principal at Lawrence Rieben and Sons Roofing and Sheet Metal, Whitesboro. He was a member of the Mohawk Valley Builders Exchange, a member of the Kayuta Lake Improvement Association and a charter member of the Penn Mountain Snow Riders. He was a simple man who required very little to be content.
A man of great integrity and character, Chuck had a very generous heart. He enjoyed living at his beloved "Rieben's Landing" where 'Living's easy in the summer time'. Mr. Rieben was adored by his Kayuta Lake family and was the Watch Captain of the neighborhood. He always looked out for everyone's property and was ready to lend a hand whenever one was in need.
Chuck and Clare were avid cruisers. They looked forward to traveling to the Caribbean each year for their wedding anniversary.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Clare; his parents, Lawrence and Gertrude Rieben; his son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Abby Rieben; granddaughter, Kaydence Rieben; two sisters, Susan (James) Clement and Sarah (Eric) Schultheis; a brother, William Rieben; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved fur babies, Kodi and Zsa Zsa. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Rieben; mother-in-law, Alene Coupe; and sister-in-law, Christine Coupe who adored him. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Funeral services will be, Monday, 7:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Calling hours are Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the service time. Spring interment will be in Grand View Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in his name to The Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. (theabrahamhouse.org)
"I love you, Babe! I will meet you on the other side." – Clare
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019