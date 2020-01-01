|
Charles R. Robinson 1934 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Charles R. Robinson, previously of Micco, FL, passed away at the age of 85, on December 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital due to multiple health complications.
Charles was born in Utica, NY on August 27, 1934, to the late Russell D. Robinson and Helen F. Thomas Robinson. He was raised in Chadwicks, NY, the eldest sibling of six.
Charles graduated in 1953 from the New York State Institute of Applied Arts & Sciences in Utica, the now Mohawk Valley Community College, as a draftsman. He applied his knowledge and skills by working for General Electric for 40 years. Charles experienced great friendships with his GE buddies both in and outside of work, enjoying bowling, golf leagues and community volunteer efforts as an Elfun.
He had a passion for his sports, music and commitment to community. As his own fast-pitch softball and basketball play came to an end, he turned his efforts to coaching. In 1967, Charles helped organize the first of the Whitestown Youth Pop Warner efforts and helped out with the baseball league also. He took great pride in remembering so many of the boys' names he had coached throughout the years.
Charles was a drummer in the Utica Post 229 Utica Blackhawks, one of the oldest Legion Drum and Bugle Corps in NYS during the 1950's. In 1960, he joined the reorganization of junior marching band, the Magnificent Yankees as a drum coach. Both his sons marched and the entire family enjoyed the travel to competitions and titles won.
In 1984, he purchased McCarthy's Restaurant at 40 Clinton Street, Whitesboro, enjoying good community people, laughter, Utica Club, limburger sandwiches and the best St. Patrick's Day celebrations until 1995.
He married the late Renee T. LaQuay on April 11, 1953 and moved to Whitesboro, NY in 1961. They raised four children.
He married the late Gloria J. Szczepanski on July 4, 1997. Upon retirement, they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC and then settled in Micco, FL, for their remaining years. They enjoyed the sun, their friends and traveling.
He is survived by his eldest daughter, Susan Goding, of Whitesboro, NY; youngest son, Russell Robinson and daughter-in-law, Lucy Robinson, of Sun City, AZ; youngest daughter, Robin Robinson, of Remsen, NY; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Robinson, of New Hartford, NY. Also surviving are his sisters, Barbara Hopsicker, of Verona Beach, NY, Arlene Lewandrowski, of Clinton, NY and Deborah Skinner, of Clinton, NY; as well as nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his eldest son, Lawrence Robinson, of New Hartford, NY; as well as two siblings, Shirley Williams and Thomas Robinson.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Main Street, Whitesboro, NY.
Family members will be gathering on Saturday, January 4th, 9 a.m. at the funeral home to prepare for Committal Services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to local veteran associations.
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020