Charles "Caz" Sabonis, Jr. 1956 - 2019
PLANO, TX - Charles "Caz" Sabonis, Jr., age 63, of Plano, TX, passed away on October 12, 2019.
He was born on July 18, 1956, in Utica, NY, to Elizabeth Ann (Marchilonis) and Charles John Sabonis. Caz graduated from UT Arlington with a Bachelor's in Computer Technology.
Charles John Sabonis, Jr., well known as Caz, lived a life that was more about the journey not the destination. Caz experienced a lot by taking the road less traveled. He was a talented dual sport athlete at New York Mills HS in basketball and baseball. He became a pitching legend in Central New York with a 95+ mph fastball, throwing 3 no-hitters and receiving NYH Player of the Year as a senior. Moving to Texas, he attended UTA, where he obtained a BS in Computer Science. Here he continued and ended his baseball career by throwing a no-hitter against Kansas in the original Arlington Stadium. Caz went on to a successful technology career working for various Fortune 50 firms. As Caz's journey continued, he pursued his love of collectibles by working for Cash America Pawn, gaining a wealth of knowledge, becoming an expert in firearms, antiques and collectibles, which led him to open his own pawnshop, Hurst Super Pawn. After a successful run in the pawn business, Caz went back to IT at Pepsi Co., where he was a highly regarded employee.
Although Caz never married or had children, his joy in life came through his nieces and nephews. He stressed education and encouraged athletic competition by hardly ever missing a school event: football, baseball, cheerleading, powerlifting and swimming, playing in the park or any activity in which they participated and encouraged them to pursue their passions.
Caz had many talents, he was an avid firearms collector with fondness for skeet and trap shooting, a talented duck hunter to the extent of being a supporter of the 2nd amendment and NRA Lifetime member. Caz had an appreciation for vintage and classic memorabilia and knew where every pawnshop, antique store and flea market in N. Texas was. He could restore just about anything from a vintage Acutron watch to antique amplifier to repairing brakes on his car. There is so much to tell, Caz's path was like traveling the country on rural roads instead of the highway, he stopped to experience all he could, leaving those he encountered in a better place.
Caz is survived by his five siblings, James Sabonis and wife, Angela, of Dallas, TX, Chris Sabonis and wife, Sandi, of Frisco, TX, Susan Joiner and husband, Robert, of Dallas, TX, Kevin Sabonis and wife, Sharlene, of San Ramon, CA and Sharon Sabonis, of Livermore, CA; six nieces and nephews, James Sabonis, Jr., Nicholas Swisher, Cole Joiner, Emily Joiner Hughes and husband, Ben, Kaden Sabonis and Chloe Sabonis; and friend, Nicole Wheeler. Caz was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Charles Sabonis.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 8520 Main Street, Frisco, TX 75033 on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM with a Rosary beginning at 7:45 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 3990 W. University Drive, Prosper, TX 75078 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Stephen Hauck presiding. Interment will follow at Pecan Grove Cemetery, 1709 S. McDonald, McKinney, TX 75069.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019