Charles T. Philpotts 1955 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - After nine long months battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Charles T. Philpotts, born May 5, 1955, in Utica, has died. Despite his strength and determination to heal, he passed away on June 26, 2020, with his devoted daughters by his side.
Charles was a family man, the second eldest of five children, the son of Robert and Joann Philpotts. He often shared stories from his childhood that would explain his natural propensity to help others and his quiet demeanor. He was someone they could count on to help with anything, big or small.
Graduating from Sauquoit Valley High School in 1973, he met his life-long friends, Danny Bennett and Don Parker. Charles held their friendship close to his heart, reminiscing about their fishing trips and adventures of his past.
He raised two daughters with Margaret Philpotts. The father of Kristen and Meghan Philpotts, Charles was adored. He was the best father two girls could ever ask for; supportive and kind, always just a phone call away. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for them. He dedicated many, many hours fostering their pitching skills, playing catch in the driveway, traveling to pitching clinics and watching them play ball.
Charles was a jack of all trades. When he wasn't fixing something, he spent his evenings playing pool with his best friend, April Risucci. She meant the world to him, as did her family. He was a highly skilled player, but competed only for the pure enjoyment of the game. He didn't need to brag - he just played, beating the most confident of opponents.
Charles had a work ethic that's hard to come by now-a-days. He prided himself on working hard and finding the answer if he didn't already have one. Early in his career he worked for Raymond Humann, Sr., at Worden's Music Store, located in downtown Utica. There he repaired everything from television sets to musical equipment. Later, he went on to drafting school to learn CAD design. Applying his natural engineering skills to his work, Charles spent 20 years working as a draftsman for an engineering firm. In 2006, he was hired as a drafter for the Document Control Department at ConMed in Utica. There he worked his way to Senior Drafter and Senior Document Control Specialist. He had a hand in training everyone that came into the department. This included his boss, Kimberly Longway, who shared that he was extremely well liked by his co-workers at ConMed locations around the country.
Charles is survived by his mother, Joann Philpotts, Sauquoit; his brother and his wife, Robert and Cheryl Philpotts, Las Vegas, NV; his sister and her husband, Laura and Scott Miller, Sauquoit; his brother and his wife, Steven and Darlene Philpotts, Clayville; his sister and her husband, Bette and Tom Wheelock, Sauquoit, his daughters, Kristen Philpotts, Hoosick Falls, NY and Meghan Philpotts, Utica; many loved nieces and nephews; and his beloved Japanese Chin, Meko. He was predeceased by his father, Robert V. Philpotts, Sauquoit.
His daughters wish to thank Caitlin Tomko, a Palliative Care Nurse Practitioner at Upstate Medical Center, for treating their father with love, kindness and compassion in his final moments.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to an organization that's close to your heart.
His life will be celebrated at Heintz Funeral Home, located at 1517 Whitesboro Street, Utica NY 13502. If you'd like to pay your respects, please join us from 2:00 - 3:00, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Due to the current health conditions and restrictions, our facility is operating at 25% capacity; 10 callers will be allowed in as 10 leave. Face coverings must be worn. His Funeral Mass will take place the following day, July 1, 2020, at 10:00, at St. Patrick-St. Anthony's, Chadwicks.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.