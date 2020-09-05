Charles Thurston "Thursty" McKusick, III 1935 - 2020
MOHAWK - Mr. Charles Thurston "Thursty" McKusick, III, 85, of Johnnycake Road, passed away September 4, 2020, at the Little Falls Hospital of natural causes, surrounded by his beloved family.
He was born on March 11, 1935, the son of Charles T. McKusick II and Natalie Whitman McKusick Derby, at the Little Falls Hospital. He graduated from Little Falls high School, Class of 1953 and he proudly served his country in the US Army as a radar specialist, which he trained for at Ft. Bliss Texas and was assigned to GOGTN AAA battalion. While enlisted, he attended the CBR school at Fort McCullan, AL and was the battalion instructor.
Thursty served his apprenticeship in trade school and became a journeyman electrician, then union electrician for local union #181 (which merged with Local 43, IBEW, Syracuse).
He was instrumental in starting the Danube Snowdrifters snowmobile club, in 1968 and served as past President and Secretary. He also started the Shumaker Mountain Climbers Club and served as the Vice-President and Secretary of the club. In 2001, he was awarded the snowmobile groomer of the year award for his trail grooming efforts. Thurtsy had served twice as master of Little Falls Masonic Lodge #181 and served five times as High Priest of Asterogan Chapter of the Royal Arch Masons. At one time, he belonged to the Little Falls Commandery and Oneonta Council of Royal and Select Masters. Also, he had served as past Patron of the Rock City order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, maintaining their electrical needs, along with supplying garlic for dinners. Thursty also loved to hunt and always had a big garden.
On January 19, 1957, he was united in marriage to his sweetheart, Ethel, at the First Presbyterian Church, by Pastor Harold Thompson Samuel.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ethel, of 63 years; his four children: daughters, Joyce and Thomas Whitcomb, Lynda and Johnny Wratten and Elizabeth "Beth" and Garth Rice; and son, John R. McKusick; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
All are invited to attend a Memorial Service that will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 588 Albany Street, Little Falls, NY 13365, while following state recommended guidelines for Covid-19, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.
For anyone not feeling comfortable to attend the services, please feel free to leave the family your condolences and or sign the online guestbook, at www.chapmanmoser funeralhome.com
