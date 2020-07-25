1/1
Charles "Powsie" Williams
1939 - 2020
HINCKLEY - Charles "Powsie" Williams, 81, unexpectedly passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with his loving wife, sister-in-law and friend at his side.
Powsie loved life and enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing and his 23 years spent at the St. Lawrence River, where he made many friends. He also enjoyed his weekly poker game and NASCAR racing.
Surviving are his wife, Kay; beloved brother, Scott; sisters-in-law, Colleen and Eileen; and a very, very special friend, Sister Sharon Ann Boyd. He also leaves very special friends, Patti Smith, Allen Harvey, Gus Jones and Jack Thomas.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Stevens Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements by Ackley Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
