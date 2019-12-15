|
|
Mrs. Charlie Mae Camp-Sellers 1922 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Charlie M. (Hawkins) Camp-Sellers of Utica, NY, age 97, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation. As a dedicated member of Jehovah's Witnesses, relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her funeral service which will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 585 Trenton Road. Please omit floral offerings. In lieu, if desired, voluntary memorial contributions in her memory can be sent to www.jw.org.
Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of
the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019