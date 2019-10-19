|
Charlotte A. VanEtten 1944 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Charlotte A. VanEtten, 75, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019, with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on February 12, 1944, to the late Harriet Mills Carey and John Carey, she graduated from Sauquoit Valley High School and worked in retail management, retiring from Liz Claiborne, Orlando, FL.
Charlotte loved her Brennan Beach camp and all the friends she made there. She also loved her Orlando friends, who she spent many years with. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Betty Davis (Kenneth).
Surviving are her husband, Paul, of 47 years; her daughters, Denise (James) Baxter and Karen (Dave) Mayer; her son, Wayne (Leigh) VanEtten; her brother, Robert (Deonne) Carey; her grandchildren, Cody (Tabitha) Sanderson, Allison (Steven) Pardee, Chris (Samantha) VanEtten, Greg Baxter, Trevor Mayer, Nicholas Baxter, Michaela Mayer, Cameron VanEtten, Derek Mayer, Zachary Mayer and Clint VanEtten; her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Liliana, Cora, Claire and Milo; her brother-in-law, Clark (Kathy) VanEtten; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, at Watson Funeral Home, Central Square, with 7 p.m. services following. A Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Parish, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019