Watson Funeral Home
631 South Main Street
Central Square, NY 13036
315-676-5233
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Watson Funeral Home
631 South Main Street
Central Square, NY 13036
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Watson Funeral Home
631 South Main Street
Central Square, NY 13036
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Pleasant Lawn Cemetery
Parish, NY
Charlotte A. VanEtten


1944 - 2019
Charlotte A. VanEtten Obituary
Charlotte A. VanEtten 1944 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Charlotte A. VanEtten, 75, entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019, with her family by her side, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on February 12, 1944, to the late Harriet Mills Carey and John Carey, she graduated from Sauquoit Valley High School and worked in retail management, retiring from Liz Claiborne, Orlando, FL.
Charlotte loved her Brennan Beach camp and all the friends she made there. She also loved her Orlando friends, who she spent many years with. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Betty Davis (Kenneth).
Surviving are her husband, Paul, of 47 years; her daughters, Denise (James) Baxter and Karen (Dave) Mayer; her son, Wayne (Leigh) VanEtten; her brother, Robert (Deonne) Carey; her grandchildren, Cody (Tabitha) Sanderson, Allison (Steven) Pardee, Chris (Samantha) VanEtten, Greg Baxter, Trevor Mayer, Nicholas Baxter, Michaela Mayer, Cameron VanEtten, Derek Mayer, Zachary Mayer and Clint VanEtten; her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Liliana, Cora, Claire and Milo; her brother-in-law, Clark (Kathy) VanEtten; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, at Watson Funeral Home, Central Square, with 7 p.m. services following. A Graveside Service will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Pleasant Lawn Cemetery, Parish, NY.
Please visit www.watsontraub.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
