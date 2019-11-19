|
Charlotte G. Nelson 1923 - 2019
REMSEN - Charlotte G. Nelson, a resident of Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, passed away on November 18, 2019, at 96 years young.
She was born in Livingston Manor, NY, on April 19, 1923, a daughter of Henry and Daisy Culter Quinlan. She had two brothers, Kenneth and Patrick and three sisters, Marie, Peggy and Doris, all who have predeceased her.
Charlotte was united in marriage with Donald H. Nelson on January 27, 1945; together they had a long and devoted marriage of 73 years until he passed away on February 15, 2017.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Terry, Eustis FL; daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Eugene Broadbent, Marcy, NY, Patricia and Jack Cook, Cleveland, NY and Jean Randall, Boonville; fourteen grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Charlotte owned and operated her own bar and restaurant business for many years. Her hard work and dedication is a testament of her strong character. She was a member of the Singing Hills Seniors and enjoyed swimming at the Rome YWCA. She enjoyed beading and made many lovely gifts for family and friends throughout the years.
Charlotte's family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the dedicated professional care that our mom received over the years at Sunset Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Prospect Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Sunset Nursing Home Activities Fund, 232 Academy St., Boonville, NY 13309.
Arrangements entrusted to Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
For an online message of sympathy go to wwwmillsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019