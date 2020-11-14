Charlotte L. (Wright) Clifford 1947 - 2020
TOWN OF OHIO – Charlotte L. (Wright) Clifford, 73, of State Route 8, died unexpectedly on November 12, 2020 at MVHS St. Luke's Campus, New Hartford.
Born on October 6, 1947, in the Town of Ohio, Charlotte was a daughter of the late Edward and Charlotte (Dagenkolb) Wright. She graduated from Poland Central School in 1965 and was previously married to Charles Clifford. In her early years, she worked at General Electric and later at MDS. She was of the Methodist faith.
Charlotte had a love of animals, especially deer and her beloved canine companion. She also possessed a unique manner to make people laugh.
Survivors include two sisters, Katherine Mowers, of the Town of Ohio and Nancy Jones, of Newport; four brothers, Wesley (Jane) Wright, Edward (Rosanne) Wright, John (Linda) Wright and Richard (Diane) Wright, all of the Town of Ohio; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, including a special niece and close friend, Donna Satterlee. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by a sister, Joan Satterlee; and a brother, William Wright.
Private calling hours for her family will take place at Autenrith Funeral Home in Newport, followed by a graveside service at Wilmurt Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
.