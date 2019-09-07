|
|
Charlotte (Ziankoski) Rava 1928 - 2019
BOONVILLE - Charlotte (Ziankoski) Rava, 91, formerly of Cone Road, Town of Leyden, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, while surrounded by her daughter, Dawn and family.
Charlotte was born on January 5, 1928, daughter of Felix and Matilda Dobkoski Ziankoski. She grew up on the family farm on Cone Road and graduated from Constableville Central School in 1946. She always loved to dance and was voted the best dancer in school. If you wanted to dance and didn't now how, don't worry, Charlotte would teach you! She continued this love to dance throughout her life and was a longtime member of the Rose Lawn Club, in Rome, NY. On July 9, 1949, Charlotte was united in marriage to Edward M. Rava at St. Joseph's Church, Boonville. Thereafter, the couple settled on the Thayer Hill farm in the Town of Leyden, which they operated for many years, later moving to the Ziankoski homestead farm on the Cone Road. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Edward M. Rava, in 2000.
Charlotte was employed at Lally Manufacturing in the early 1960s. She was a member of the Home Bureau and a representative for Home Interiors for many years. She enjoyed the many house parties and wonderful people she met while being able to provide them with design ideas. Charlotte was an active member of Boonville VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 5538. She also volunteered at Matthew's Place and served many years as an election worker for the Town of Leyden. Charlotte had also served as tax collector for the Town of Leyden and served the remaining term after her husband's death, as the Supervisor of the Town of Leyden.
Charlotte will always be remembered for her outgoing personality; she never met a stranger. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, cooking and baking. She was a gifted seamstress and made most of the clothes for her young family and husband. When her two oldest daughters were in high school and college, all their clothes were Charlotte-made. Her family treasured the wonderful Christmas gifts which she herself made. Loving to cook and bake as she did, it gave her great joy to share her dishes with friends and family. The holidays were very special as she carried on the beautiful Polish customs that had been passed down to her. It was very important to her that she pass them down to her daughters and grandchildren. Charlotte was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church, Boonville and also a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
Charlotte was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by three daughters and sons in law, Deborah (Rick) Hopps, Round Rock, TX, Denise (Pat) Hawk, Umatilla, FL and Dawn (Dennis) Crofoot, Boonville. She was predeceased by a daughter, Diane Marilyn Rava, on March 19, 2014. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Yvon (Mansi) Hopps, Dana Hopps, Tammy (Michael) Hawk Harden, Trevor Hawk, Tracey (Amber) Hawk, Daniel (Danah) Ernst, Drianna Crofoot, Drew Crofoot, Derek Crofoot; great-grandchildren, Oliver Hopps, Nora Hopps, Jared Harden, Jenna Harden, Quesden Hawk, Trenton Hawk, Benjamin Hawk, Ava Hawk, Zebariah Hawk, Easton Ernst, Gwen Ernst, Gia Ernst; brother, Stanley Ziankoski; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by a great-granddaughter, Evana Ruth Ernst, in 2018; and sister, Estella Michael in 2008.
The family would like to thank the Sunset Nursing Home staff, especially the "B" wing caregivers for the kindness, loving care and friendship given to our mother.
Her funeral will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville and at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Church, Charles St., Boonville, where Rev. Thomas A. Ward, Pastor, will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Boonville. Calling hours are Sunday, 1-5 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church Memorial Fund, C/O Christ our Hope Catholic Community, 110 Charles St. Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019