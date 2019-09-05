|
Cheryl A. (Calicchia) Cristallo 1958 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Cheryl A. (Calicchia) Cristallo, age 61, passed away in the comfort of her own home on Monday, September 2, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer with her husband and daughter by her side.
Born in Utica on February 9, 1958, Cheryl was the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (Castelli) Calicchia. She was educated in Utica Catholic and Public schools and held many different jobs throughout her life, including ConMed, the construction industry and working with her late brother Michael at his restaurant, Michael's After Hours. Her most recent position was with the Utica City School district as a Security Guard. On July 25, 1987, Cheryl was married to Larry Cristallo, a loving union of 32 years. Their proudest accomplishment was their only daughter, Larissa.
If you were lucky enough to know Cheryl aka "Shady", then you knew she was a "tough cookie" and not one to mess with. However, you also knew that she was very caring and was always around to lend an ear and give her best advice to any friend in need. Cheryl enjoyed her time spent at her home away from home at the Edgewater Campground on Oneida Lake with many cherished friends. She and her husband Larry also enjoyed "taking rides" to the Turning Stone Casino. Cheryl also cherished the time she spent with Joseph and Christopher Speciale, who were like grandchildren to her.
She is survived by her husband Larry; her daughter Larissa and Travis; her canine companion, Chase; her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Diane Calicchia. She always held close the memory of her brother Michael "Click" Calicchia. She will also be remembered by her sister-in-law and husband, Roseanne and Keith Englehart; her brother-in-law and his wife, Steve and Terry Cristallo; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She leaves many special friends and family members including Theresa Tripolone, Michelle Zegarelli, Gina Corridori, Kathy Belyea and Andrea Ruddy; thanks to all for your love and support throughout this difficult year. Cheryl had many more friends and she loved them all! Cheryl was predeceased by her in-laws, Salvatore and Clara Cristallo; and a very special aunt, Sandra Corridori.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Dr. Sultana Razia and her staff at Slocum Dickson Medical Center, the nurses and staff on the 6th floor of MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare Center, as well as the caregivers of Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.; all who showed great compassion to Cheryl and support to her family during their time of need.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-5 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. A Prayer Service will be offered at the end of visitation. In lieu of floral offerings, please consider donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. online at https://hospicecareinc.org/donate/donate-online/; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019