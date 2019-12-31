|
|
Mr. Chester Jagiello, Jr. 1945 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Chester Jagiello, Jr., age 74, of Utica, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford.
Chester was born in Utica on February 2, 1945, the son of the late Chester and Cecelia (Sezniack) Jagiello. He attended Utica Free Academy and graduated with the Class of 1958. Chester was a proud US Navy Veteran.
He was married to Charlene Haytko on October 8, 1969 in at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Herkimer, NY. The two shared a blessed union, for many years, until her passing on July 30, 2016.
Chester retired from Matlack Trucking Company located in Syracuse, NY, in 1994, after several years of loyal service.
He is survived by a son, Christopher Jagiello, of Rhode Island; one daughter, Christine Best, of Ogdensburg; four grandchildren, Eliana Jagiello, Tabitha Best, Carter Best and Jaxson Best; one great-grandchild, Zahara Robinson; and a sister, Maryann Jagiello.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church with Rev. Joseph Salerno officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions to , 370 7th Ave., Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Chester's online memorial page at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020