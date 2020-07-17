Chester K. "Chet" Chase, Sr. 1938 - 2020
TABERG - Chester K. "Chet" Chase, Sr., 82, of John St., Taberg, NY, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.
He was born on June 10, 1938, in Pittsfield, NY, a son of the late Claude and Jessie Weidman Chase and received his education in Earlville schools. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1963. On May 28, 1972, Chester married Mary J. Blair in Vernon NY and they enjoyed a loving union of 48 years. He had worked for Hubble's Construction, Utica, as a road sign installer at one time and was a dairy farmer for several area farms. Later, he worked at the Turning Stone Casino as a dealer until retiring.
Chet was a former member of the Earlville Volunteer Fire Department and the American Legion Post #358, Pulaski. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and reading. Spending time with his family was his greatest joy.
Surviving are his wife, Mary; his children and grandchildren, Dianne Chase and Lonnie Snyder, of Watertown and children, Ashley and Danielle; Keith and Jennifer Chase, of Camden and children, David, Kaitlin, Laura, Jack and Olivia; Chester, Jr. and Sharon Chase, of Taberg and children, Cassondra, Katherine and Christopher; Sandra and Charles Rogers, of Sherburne and children, Megan (Ryan) Collins and Charles, III; John and Tiffany Chase, of Maryland and son, Trevor; Jeffrey and Carmen Chase, of Horseheads and children, Emily and Jessica; Lulu and George Hartle, of Munnsville and children, Zackery, Alicia (Tom) Hartle-More, Jessica and Aaron; sisters, Elsie Lund, of Burlington Flats, Kathryn Davis, of W. Edmeston, Rita MacLean, of Sylvan Beach and Dianne Pearl, of Oneida; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Lee Chase, of Earlville, Marvin and Linda Chase, of Norwich, David and Amber Chase, of MI and William and Grace Chase, of Sherburne; his in-laws, Barbara and Thomas Gunthorpe, of Oneida and Bonita and Fred Clark, of Canastota; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a son, Michael Chase; granddaughter, Elizabeth Dupont; a sister, Helen Chase; and two brothers, Ernest and Lawrence Chase.
Friends were invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY on Friday, July 17, 2020. A Celebration of his Life, with Military Honors, was held immediately following calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, his family has requested that an act of kindness be done in his memory or a contribution be made to the family to be used in accordance with their wishes.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
