Christian M. Pogoda, Sr. 1973 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Christian M. Pogoda, Sr., 46, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 23, 1973, a son of Gary E. and Darla (Weaver) Pogoda. Christian was raised and educated in New York Mills, where he graduated from New York Mills High School in 1991. At one time, he had been wed to the former Melanie Wyborski. He owned and operated Home Pro Home Improvements, LLC and Home Pro Home Inspections, LLC.
Chris was a member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, NY Mills. He was an avid Harley rider, who enjoyed skeet shooting, a good game of cornhole and a great BBQ. He loved his family and huge circle of friends and cherished the time he spent with them. His true pleasure in life was spending time with his boys, Christian and Connor, whom he loved immensely. Chris was an incredibly thoughtful and compassionate individual, who always saw the positive in everyone and took their interests to heart. He was a one of a kind father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Chris, you will truly be missed by all. Love you!
He is survived by his two sons, Christian M. Pogoda, Jr. and Connor J. Pogoda, both of Whitesboro; his parents, Gary and Darla Pogoda, of Yorkville; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Pamala and John Ruhm, of Whitesboro, Kara and David DiOrio, of Minoa, Lindsey Pogoda and her companion, Sal Bruni, both of Coldbrook and Sarah Pogoda, of Yorkville; a brother, Lawrence Pogoda and his companion, Nicole Bravo, of VA; nieces and nephews, his Goddaughter, Brittany Pogoda, of Washington, DC, Mya DiOrio, Ian DiOrio and AJ Bruni; aunts and uncles, his Godfather, Stanley Pogoda, Jr., of New York Mills, Connie Critelli, of New York Mills, Terry Streit, of Clinton, LouAnn DiOrio, of VA, Harold and Marge Weaver, of Utica and Scott and Debbie Weaver, of Bridgewater. Also surviving are several beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Stanley, Sr. and Catherine Pogoda; his maternal grandparents, Dolores and Fredrick Weaver; uncle, Dominick Critelli; cousin, Gary J. Dziekan; and an infant niece, Avery Johnston.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Chris on Friday morning at 10:30 at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus and Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
www.wolaninfuneralhome.com
