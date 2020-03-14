|
|
Christina Kline Niles 1970 - 2020
WEIRTON, WV - Christina Marie Niles, 49, of Weirton, WV and formerly of Utica, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Born on June 24, 1970, in Utica, NY, she was a daughter of Charmaine Dousharm Kline and the late Robert Kline.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband, Brian Niles; three daughters, Jennifer Niles, of New York, Beth Niles and Lyndsey Niles, both of Weirton; grandchildren, Caitlyn and Cassidy Grubba, Civanna Tomes, Kaylee Yeater and AJ Keenan; great-granddaughter, Maci; sister, Lisa Corrigan; mother-in-law, Marian Niles; sister-in-law, Connie Cushman; and many other relatives and friends whom will dearly miss her.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020