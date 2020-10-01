Christina M. Robinson
1965 - 2020
UTICA - Christina M. Robinson, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at home.
Christina was born on July 20, 1965, the daughter of William and Roswitha (Wosnjuk) Sierak. She was a 1983 graduate of UFA. She provided foster care for over 32 years.
Christina is survived by her mother, Roswitha; children, Matthew and Michelle, Robert III, Mark, Arthur and Nicole, Kenya, Lekoa, Kenneth, Tanaya and Courtney; grandchildren, Matthew II, Aundria, Ethan, Madison, Jeremiah, Ava, Malachi, Denzel and Kenneth; siblings, Caroline Walczak, Timothy, Steven, Katrina and Kerry Sierak; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her best friend, Renee Neri.
She was predeceased by her father, William; and her daughter, Erica.
Funeral services will be private for the family. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday at 1 p.m. at 1122 Erie St., Utica.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.