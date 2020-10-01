Christina M. Robinson1965 - 2020UTICA - Christina M. Robinson, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at home.Christina was born on July 20, 1965, the daughter of William and Roswitha (Wosnjuk) Sierak. She was a 1983 graduate of UFA. She provided foster care for over 32 years.Christina is survived by her mother, Roswitha; children, Matthew and Michelle, Robert III, Mark, Arthur and Nicole, Kenya, Lekoa, Kenneth, Tanaya and Courtney; grandchildren, Matthew II, Aundria, Ethan, Madison, Jeremiah, Ava, Malachi, Denzel and Kenneth; siblings, Caroline Walczak, Timothy, Steven, Katrina and Kerry Sierak; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and her best friend, Renee Neri.She was predeceased by her father, William; and her daughter, Erica.Funeral services will be private for the family. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday at 1 p.m. at 1122 Erie St., Utica.Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.