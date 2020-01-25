|
Christine E. Bogert 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Christine E. Bogert, 91, passed away at home on January 22, 2020 of natural causes. She retired from the former St. Luke's-Memorial Hospital Emergency Department after 35 years of service.
She was born January 23, 1928, in Candor, NY, a daughter of Mildred and Milo Seaver. Christine attended school in Tioga County and married Herbert W. Bogert in 1946 in Owego, NY. The couple lived there until they moved to Utica in 1966. Mr. Bogert passed away in 1969.
Christine was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church, Lansing Street, Utica and served as a deacon in the church.
Survivors include three daughters, Ruth E. Bogert, Edna Zupkas and her husband, Richard and Brenda M. Winston; five grandchildren, Joseph P. Zupkas, Johnnie Winston, Jr., Lori Winston, Chantell Meas and Michael Winston; several great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Harriet Keene, Virginia Miller, Dorothy Eichorn and Sharon Meo. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Christine Viccar; a grandson, Richard P. Zupkas, Jr.; a son-in-law, Johnnie Winston, Sr.; two brothers, Donald and Carl Seaver; and two sisters, Genevieve Farnham and Phyllis Clark.
Visitation will be Monday, from 3-5 p.m., at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Service, 1123 Court Street, Utica, NY 13502. A brief prayer service will follow. Interment in Forest Hill Cemetery will be private.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020