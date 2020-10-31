1/
Christine H. Kobielski
1947 - 2020
NEWPORT/NEW YORK MILLS – Christine H. Kobielski, 72, formerly of New York Mills, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare after a brief illness.
She was born the daughter of Edward and Helen (Guca) Wojnas.
Christine is survived by her husband, Ronald; father, Edward; and brother, Walter (Marie). Additional survivors include her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
In keeping with Christine's wishes, there were no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills, with the Rev. Arthur Krawczenko officiating. Interment was in St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown.
Arrangements were under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, New York Mills.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kowalczyk Funeral Home
284 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3788
October 31, 2020
Ron, my parents are I are very sorry to learn of your loss. We have many wonderful memories of you, Chris, and your family. Please know that you are in our prayers. Reach out if we can do anything for you.

Jim Dimbleby
James Dimbleby
Friend
