Christine H. Kobielski 1947 - 2020
NEWPORT/NEW YORK MILLS – Christine H. Kobielski, 72, formerly of New York Mills, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare after a brief illness.
She was born the daughter of Edward and Helen (Guca) Wojnas.
Christine is survived by her husband, Ronald; father, Edward; and brother, Walter (Marie). Additional survivors include her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
In keeping with Christine's wishes, there were no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, New York Mills, with the Rev. Arthur Krawczenko officiating. Interment was in St. Stanislaus & Casimir Cemetery, Whitestown.
Arrangements were under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home, New York Mills.
