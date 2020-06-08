Christine M. Bond 1928 - 2020

DEERFIELD - Christine M. Bond, 92, passed away June 8, 2020 at MVHS.

She was born, May 17, 1928, in Utica, a daughter of the late Raymond and Isabelle (Burth) Lawless. Christine graduated from St. Francis deSales School and the Excelsior School of Business. On February 12, 1949, at St. Francis deSales Church, she was united in marriage to Emil C. Bond. The couple shared 71 years of love and friendship. They enjoyed their times spent country dancing, at the Utica Maennerchor and with the United Polka League, but their favorites times were spent with their family. She was a member of Historic Old St. John's Church and the Deerfield Seniors.

She is survived by her husband, Emil C. "Bondy" Bond; her five children, Kathleen Madrak, of Schuyler, Patricia Colite, of Utica, Robert S. Bond, of New York Mills, Janice Perrault, of Rome and Kristen and Anthony Fiorini, of Marcy; eleven beloved grandchildren, Rebecca, Joseph and James Madrak, Todd Moore, Kelley Roberts, Rachel Colite, Haley Grimes, Lee and Paul Perrault, Jacqueline and Joseph Fiorini; eight great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Simon, Riley, Madison, Charlotte, Julia, Samuel and Willa; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Carol Lawless, of Kayuta Lake; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lawless; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Maryanne Grimes; her parents; two brothers, Clifford and Francis Lawless; and a sister, Virginia McGuinness, of Penfield.

All are invited to call Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, at Historic Old St. John's Church, Utica, with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.

Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a 25% occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Bond Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store