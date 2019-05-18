Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nunn & Harper Funeral Home
418 N George St
Rome, NY 13440
(315) 337-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Cihocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine M. Cihocki

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine M. Cihocki Obituary
Christine M. Cihocki 1964 - 2019
ROME - Christine M. Cihocki, 55, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Born in Rome on January 4, 1964, she was the daughter of Francis and Josephine (Laskowski) Cihocki, Jr. She was a 1982 graduate of Rome Free Academy and attended Herkimer County Community College.
Christine was a paralegal for several law firms throughout the area and Florida. She was a member of Transfiguration Church and loved music and to sing Karaoke at several local establishments.
She is survived by her mother, Josephine, of Rome; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathleen and James Reilly, of West Branch, Cynthia and David Paine, of Ava, and Caren and Giovanni Libertella, of Rome; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Craig and Kathleen Cihocki, of Willett, and Curt and Jennifer Cihocki, of Boonville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Francis Cihocki, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Transfiguration Church. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please have a mass said in Christine's name at Transfiguration Church.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now