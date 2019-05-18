|
Christine M. Cihocki 1964 - 2019
ROME - Christine M. Cihocki, 55, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Born in Rome on January 4, 1964, she was the daughter of Francis and Josephine (Laskowski) Cihocki, Jr. She was a 1982 graduate of Rome Free Academy and attended Herkimer County Community College.
Christine was a paralegal for several law firms throughout the area and Florida. She was a member of Transfiguration Church and loved music and to sing Karaoke at several local establishments.
She is survived by her mother, Josephine, of Rome; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathleen and James Reilly, of West Branch, Cynthia and David Paine, of Ava, and Caren and Giovanni Libertella, of Rome; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Craig and Kathleen Cihocki, of Willett, and Curt and Jennifer Cihocki, of Boonville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Francis Cihocki, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Transfiguration Church. Interment will take place in St. Peter's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please have a mass said in Christine's name at Transfiguration Church.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019