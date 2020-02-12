|
Christine Marie Bramer 1943 - 2020
CASSVILLE - Christine Marie (Maydole) Bramer passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side, after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. She never lost her kindness and sense of humor during her illness.
She was born on August 4th, 1943 in New Hartford, NY, to James and Adelia Maydole. She graduated from New York Mills in 1961. At one time, she was employed at Utica Mutual Insurance Company.
She was united in marriage to Roger F. Bramer, her high school sweetheart, a loving union of 57 years. Theirs was a true partnership. They loved to travel to New England in the fall, often to Ogunguit or Kennebunkport, Maine. They were sometimes accompanied by their friends, Mike and Mary Satterlee. In later years, they were content to stay close to home, going to Eddie's at the beach, shopping at Colozzi's, or spending time with their friends from the Gaslighter's Club.
Mom loved her puzzles, Sudoku and watching her birds and the deer in the backyard. She loved getting the whole family together for cookouts or out to dinner at Michael T's. Mom and Dad played cards with friends, the Twitchells and the Schrams on Saturday nights. She was a huge fan of Elvis and while she never did get to Graceland, her granddaughter, Sophia, took hundreds of pictures of Graceland for Grammy when she visited there last summer.
Her family was her entire life and she was a wonderful mother to her three children, Becky, Roger and Renee. She doted on her grandchildren, Beth, Jimmy, Andy, Morganne, Garrett and Sophia. The past several months, while she was at home, Sophia told Mom she had a "research project for school" (which there was none) and wrote all about Mom's family and life. They didn't get to finish. At Thanksgiving, her grandchildren, Beth and Jimmy, both flew in to surprise her. Morganne and Garrett also loved to visit with Poppa and Grammy.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Roger; her children, Becky (Jeff) Hall, of Rome, Roger, II (Denise) Bramer, of Deansboro and Renee O'Neill and companion, DJ Raux, of New Hartford. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Beth Hall, of California, Jimmy Hall, of Maine, Andy Williams, Morganne and Garrett Bramer, of Deansboro and Sophia O'Neill, of New Hartford. Also surviving is a brother, Ronald Maydole. She was predeceased by her beloved parents, James (in 1988) and Adelia (in 2001), whom she is now reunited with.
Mom was able to spend her last week at home taken care of by her family, most especially, her daughter, Becky, who never left her side.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 14 from 4-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, with services following immediately at 7:00. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in the spring.
Her family would like to thank Faxton Regional Cancer Center and Hospice and Palliative Care, who helped to make her last months comfortable at home. Please consider a donation in her name to either the Faxton Regional Cancer Center (www.mvhealthsystems.org) or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. (www.hospicecareinc.org). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Mom, you are much loved.
To view Christine's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020