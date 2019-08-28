|
|
Christopher G. Welch 1948 - 2019
Loving Father and Grandfather
MARCY - Mr. Christopher G. Welch, 71, of Marcy, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford, with his loving family by his side.
Christopher was born in West Hartford, CT, on January 25, 1948, the son of Francis X. and Ione (Blommer) Welch. His family came to Utica when Chris was four and he was raised and educated locally, graduating from UFA in 1965. He later graduated from MVCC in 1973 and earned his bachelor's degree from SUNY in 1975. Christopher honorably served in the US Navy from 1968-1971. Christopher was united in marriage with Rosemary Giiffune, a devoted union of nearly 37 years, until Rosemary's death in 2016. From 1970-1972, Chris was the co-owner of the Way Back Inn in North Utica and from 1977 until his retirement in 2014, was general manager of the Gateway Inn in N. Utica. He was the President of the N. Utica Senior Center Board of Directors, a 34-year member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, FOE 97 in Deerfield and was extremely proud to have been a "Dawes Ave. Boy".
Mr. Welch is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Michael and Gina Welch, of Marcy and Jason Welch, of Marcy; four cherished grandchildren, Michael Christopher Welch, Nicholas Frank Welch, Noelle Marie Welch and John Anthony Welch; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Patrick J. Welch, of Ney, MT, Mark T. and Janet Welch, of Mt. Prospect, IL and Peter F. and Marcia Welch, of Kapaa, HI; his mother-in-law, Doreen Giffune, of New Hartford; nieces and nephews, Carly Baker, Marcella Welch, Emily Welch, Kate Welch, Taylor Welch, Daniel Welch, Katherine Welch and Annamarie Welch; and his canine companion, Brody. He was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence J. Welch, in 1977; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Yvette and Edward Dunn.
Mr. Welch's funeral will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 11:00, at St. Mark's Church where his Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours for family and friends are Friday, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Utica Rescue Mission, 293 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13501 in Chris' memory.
Mr. Welch's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare for the wonder care and compassion you provided to Chris during his illness.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019