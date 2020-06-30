Christopher K. Bamba 2001 - 2020
KINGSTON - Christopher Kareem Bamba, 18 years old, went to paradise unexpectedly on June 23, 2020.
On August 27, 2001, Christopher was born into the God fearing and hard praying and loving family of Youssouf Bamba and Shenya R. Moore Bamba. Christopher and his family are originally from New York City, but moved to Kingston in 2014. "Bamba', what everyone in his community knew him as, was a graduate of Kingston High School and an honor student (Class of 2019). Bamba also was on the Kingston basketball team; not only did he play for the high school, but for AA Championship final four as well. After graduating high school, Bamba continued his education studies in Engineering at Utica College, as well as furthering his basketball career.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings. Shianeiece UL. Imboli and husband, Joshua, Damien J. Moore, Sekou Bamba and Brian S. Moore, Jr.; and his paternal grandparents, Lacina Bamba and Salimata Soumahro. He was predeceased by grandparents, Clifton L. Moore, who passed in 2019 and Betty Lee Robinson Moore, who passed in 1993; and step-grandparents, Kim Hamilton and Donna Coull.
Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston NY. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will take place at 1:30 PM at the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston, 139 Greenkill Avenue, Kingston NY 12401. Entombment will follow at Wiltwyck Community Mausoleum. Visitors must wear a face covering and social distancing may limit capacity inside the funeral home and at the Boys and Girls Club.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.