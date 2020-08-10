1/1
Christopher L. "Chris" Usyk
Christopher L. "Chris" Usyk 1985 - 2020
MARCY - Mr. Christopher L. "Chris" Usyk, age 35, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. With the blessings of his parents, he transcended into the arms of his Nana who awaited him. Present were his mom, dad, and his two cousins, Lisa and Melanie.
Born in New Hartford on March 23, 1985, Christopher was the beloved son of Ronald "Ron" and Melanie (Scianni) Usyk. He leaves a legacy of resilience, reliability, persistence, and productivity in all his endeavors. He will never be forgotten.
Christopher is survived by his dad and mom, Ron and Melanie; his aunts and uncles, cousins, and cherished friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Usyk family. Please follow our staff's guidance when you arrive. Face coverings are required and contact tracing will be implemented. Christopher's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday morning at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required, and contact tracing will be implemented. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Chris' memory may make a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org, or the Maynard Fire Department (whose members assisted Chris on many occasions), 9500 Maynard Dr., Marcy, NY 13403. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Please take a moment to connect with Chris' family through the "Memories" section of his obituary on our website.
Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
"We love you so much and will miss you. Life will never be the same without you. Until we meet again, you will always be in our hearts".
Online tributes at: www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
