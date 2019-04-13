|
Claire D. (Petronella) Casaletta
UTICA - Mrs. Claire D. (Petronella) Casaletta, age 88, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. At the time of her passing she was in the hearts of those she loved the most.
Claire was blessed with wonderful parents, the late John and Grace (Perrine) Petronella, who established the foundation for her giving personality. Her life was enhanced when she joined together with her beloved George A. Casaletta; they gave each other room to grow, one of the greatest gifts a couple could honor one another with. She held close George's memory since his passing in 2003. Her philosophy of life was to "Give Love Freely, spread it around, and never be afraid of paying forward". She leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories, which were filled with her great sense of humor.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lynne Anne and Steven Seminaro, and her son Robert "Bobby" Casaletta, who was a great source of comfort to her; her grandchildren, Eric Seminaro and Carmen Feliz, and Audra and Taylor Handley; and her great-granddaughter, Sailor. She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, especially Cathy Seminaro; nephews, great-nieces Bethany and Annie, great-nephews, cousins, and in-laws, Carmelita and John Poccia, and Harry Kushner. She was preceded by her siblings and members of the Casaletta families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Monday at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of services. They were comforted by the care and compassion shared by the staff of the Abraham House and Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. Memorial contributions may be considered to the Abraham House online at http://www.theabrahamhouse.org/donations/1240/; envelopes will also be available at the service.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019