Claire L. Fabiano 1923 - 2019
ORISKANY – Claire L. Fabiano, 96, a former resident of Pounder Hall, died on July 29, 2019 at the Eastern Star Home, where she resided for the past three months.
A native of College Point, NY, Claire served in the U. S. Navy WAVES during WWII. She and her late husband, James, were former residents of Rochester, NH and Claire moved to Pounder Hall three years ago.
She leaves her four children, including Nancy (Paul) Maxwell, of Whitesboro.
Her funeral mass and interment will take place at St. Mary's Parish in Rochester, NH.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019