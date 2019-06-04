|
|
Claire O'Rourke 1942 - 2019
BOONVILLE - Claire Richards O'Rourke, 77, of Boonville, NY and more recently, Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019 with her loving husband of nearly 55 years, Jim, by her side.
Claire was born on January 21, 1942, to Joseph and Anna Richards. She graduated from Sauquoit Valley School in 1960. She graduated from Catholic University in Washington, DC, where she met James O'Rourke and they married in August 1964. She furthered her education at SUNY Cortland, preparing her for a life of teaching English in the SUNY system. Claire also started and managed a career as a real estate broker and co-owner of Century 21 Gentry Real Estate in Boonville for over twenty years. Claire's greatest joy was socializing with friends and family, as well as spending time quilting, painting and reading books. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and watching them participate in school and community activities. Claire was immensely proud of all of her children and grandchildren and leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love.
Claire is also survived by all five of her children, their spouses and ten grandchildren: Tom (Edie) O'Rourke, of Boonville and their children, Matthew, Kevin and Ryan; Michael (Jeremy Carling) O'Rourke, of Minneapolis, MN; Anne Stephenson (Kyle), of Richmond, VA and their children, Kyle, Julia and Warrick; James, Jr. (Emily) O'Rourke, of Contoocook, NH and their children, Liam and Thea; Patrick (Ruth) O'Rourke, of Silver Spring, MD and their children, Cullan and Makena. Claire is also survived by her sister, Joanne Richards Byrnes and her husband, Bob, of New Hartford, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Anna Richards.
The family will receive guests on June 9th from 5 - 7 PM at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, VA 23294. A funeral service will be held at Affinity Funeral Service on June 10th at 10 AM, followed by a graveside service at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Glen Allen, VA. A Mass on behalf of her soul will be offered at Christ Our Hope Catholic Parish in Boonville, NY, at a date to be determined.
The family is eternally grateful for the compassionate care provided by Bon Secours Hospice and requests any donations to be made to Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, VA 23235. Online guestbook at affinityfunerlservice.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 4 to June 5, 2019