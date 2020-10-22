Clara Bernice Papierski Smolka 1915 - 2020
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL - Clara Bernice Papierski Smolka, age 105, died on October 16, 2020 in North Fort Myers, FL, at the home of her daughter, Connie Smolka Rogers, who has lovingly cared for her since 2008. The family will be ever grateful for the compassion and devotion shown by Connie to her mother these past 12 years.
Clara was born in Deerfield/Utica, NY, on August 8, 1915, to the late Alexander Papierski and Stella Zalewski Papierski and attended a one-room schoolhouse near her family's farm. As a young woman and prior to her marriage, she left the family farm and served as a live-in nanny for families in Utica, NY.
Clara married Mathias (Matt) Smolka in 1938. They started their family during the trying days of WWII and later raised their children in Chadwicks, NY, where Clara was an active member of the St. Anthony of Padua Rosary Altar Society and the Chadwicks Union Free School PTA.
She was a girl scout leader and, among other skills, taught her troop to sew on a vintage treadle sewing machine. She was also a talented knitter and many family and friends were proud recipients of the mittens she loved to knit. Clara was gifted in the kitchen and everyone enjoyed her homemade apple pies and grape jelly. Her love of gardening was evident in her yard which featured many varieties of iris, tulips and dahlias.
Clara is survived by her daughter, Connie Rogers and husband, Marshall; daughter, Gretchen Thatcher and husband, Tom; daughter-in-law, Gina Smolka; grandchildren, Teri Jenison and husband, Brad, Keli Cwynar and husband, Tony, Andrea Cwynar, Carl Smolka II, Keri Kelly and husband, Ted, Patrick Smolka and wife, Julia, Amelia Thatcher and husband, Dan, Mathew Thatcher and wife, Kirsten; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews throughout the country.
Clara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Matt; and their son, Carl. She outlived all of her siblings (Mary, Helen, Stella, John, Elizabeth, and Wanda) as well as their spouses; and all of Matt's siblings and their respective spouses.
Having experienced a world full of incredible changes in her 105 years on this earth, Clara was very ready to go home to her Lord and especially to be reunited with her husband and son.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, New Hartford, NY, with burial to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY. Honoring Clara's wishes, there will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Utica, NY.
