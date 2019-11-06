|
|
Clarence E. "Cooter" Blair 1941 - 2019
MARCY - Clarence E. Blair, 77, of Marcy, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home.
He was born on November 28, 1941 in Utica, the son of Clarence and Theresa (Anette) Blair and was educated in Utica Schools.
On June 5, 1965, Clarence was united in marriage to Helen Joan Oddy in Holy Trinity Church until her passing in 2005. On September 17, 2011, he was united in marriage to Susan K. Chapman in Kirkland Town Park.
Clarence was a very successful self-employed welder and handy man until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of St. Peter's Church, North Utica.
Clarence was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a very hard worker and typically worked 20 hours a day, 7 days a week, but always found time to spend with his family and especially his grandchildren. Clarence and his wife spent the winters in Florida, where he learned to work with ceramics and to fish in his free time.
Surviving are his wife, Susan, Marcy; son, Michael (fiancee, Robin) Blair, Richmond, VA; daughter, Sara (John) Orsino, Kirkland; son, Shane Chapman, Kirkland; grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna, Bethany (fiance, Colin), Gwyneth, Eliza, Jacob, Olivia, Ariana and Carter James; sister, Mary (Fred) McLean; brothers, David (Judy) Blair, John (Maryellen) Blair, James (Dawn) Blair and Daniel Blair; brother-in-law, Paul (Shirley) Oddy; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Theresa "Dolly" Surace.
Clarence's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Maynard Fire Dept. and the Oneida County Sheriffs for all their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Peter's Church on Saturday at 10 a.m. The family will receive guests at the conclusion of the Mass. Burial will be in Turin Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Please omit floral offerings and consider a donation to the Maynard Fire Dept. or Feed the Vets in Clarence's name. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019