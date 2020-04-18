|
Clarence H. Stressel 1931 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Mr. Clarence H. Stressel, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home.
Born in New York Mills, NY, Clarence was the son of the late Philo and Helen (Holder) Stressel. He was raised and educated in New York Mills, graduating from New York Mills High School in 1949. Mr. Stressel was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Clarence married Joan Snyder on May 22, 1954 in St. Francis De Sales Church, Utica. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 59 years of marriage prior to Mrs. Stressel's passing on February 20, 2014. He began his work career after returning from Korea with J.J. Finnegan Roofing Company; he purchased this company in 1958 and was the owner and operator until his retirement in 1998. J.J. Finnegan Roofing Company is currently being operated by Clarence's son, Steve.
Clarence was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting and loved to spend time at the family camp in Forestport, NY.
He is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia K. Moreland, of Whitesboro, Sherry Wise, of Cleveland, NY, Arlene and John Groves, of Whitesboro and Laura and James Scherz, of Lee Center; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sheryl Stressel, of New Hartford; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Ciaralli, of Rome. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews; cousins, including, Cecelia Stressel, with whom he shared a very close and loving relationship with; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Fred and Debbie Snyder, of Port Lyden; and a long-time family friend, Eric Manley, who Clarence's last words as he left were always affectionately, "Come again when you can't stay so long". He was preceded in death by a brother, Phil Stressel; and a sister, Betty Traut.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time.
