Clarence J. Vanderzell, Jr. 1926 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Clarence J. Vanderzell, Jr, died peacefully at the Masonic Care Community on December 4, 2019, at the age of 93.
He was born in 1926, in Williamson, NY, the son of Clarence and Cornelia Karels Vanderzell. He married his beloved Blanche Sirois on December 13, 1947 and shared a loving and devoted marriage of almost 72 years.
Clarence received his BS degree from SUNY Brockport and also YMCA Executive Certification at Springfield College. He proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. He worked for Eastman Kodak in Rochester prior to joining the YMCA organization. Clarence was affiliated with the YMCA in Huntington, Long Island before coming to the YMCA in Utica. He retired in 1984 as their Executive Director.
Clarence was always deeply involved in his community. He belonged to the Masonic Society, the Whitesboro Presbyterian Church, the Kiwanis Club of Utica, Whitestown Optimists, YMCA Professional Group, Whitestown Youth Association and Crestwood Golf Club. He was a member of the Whitestown Optimist Golf League where he and his son, Bob, were the team of "Vanderzell - Vanderzell" for 42 years.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Blanche; his sons, George and his wife, Sandra, of Newtown, PA and Robert and his wife, Deborah, of Barneveld; and his daughter, Barbara and her husband, Edward Cave, of Whitesboro. He also had nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Vanderzell.
Clarence's greatest joy was to be surrounded by his family. He especially enjoyed his 90th birthday celebration, when his entire family shared his special day.
Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Whitesboro in the spring. As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
In memory of Clarence please consider a donation to the Whitestown Optimist Club, c/o John Hoke, 17 Capardo Drive, Whitesboro, NY 13492.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019