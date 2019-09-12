|
Clarence Robert "Bob" Vaeth 1931 - 2019
WHITESBORO/CORTLAND, NY - Clarence Robert "Bob" Vaeth, 88, of Cortland and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Cortland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Cortland, NY.
He was born on April 1, 1931, in Utica, a son of the late Clarence Joseph and Helen Marie Vaeth. He served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War. On June 21, 1952, in Utica, he was united in marriage to Beverly Sassman, a blessed union of 60 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mrs. Vaeth passed away on May 5, 2012.
Mr. Vaeth was a self-employed Die Cutter for most of his life, owning and operating the C.J. Vaeth Embossing & Die Company, which was founded in 1960 by himself, his father, Clarence and his brother-in-law, Richard Carlson.
He was a devout member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the St. Paul's Prayer Group. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a die hard New York Yankee fan and enjoyed latch hooking; in his younger years, he enjoyed bowling at the Sea Fare in Whitesboro.
He is survived by his children, a daughter, Brenda Forshee and her husband, Jim, of Cortland; a son, Christopher Vaeth, of Rome; and a son, Cary Vaeth and his wife, Jean, of Scotia, NY. He also leaves his grandchildren, Danielle Swenton and her husband, Dan, Jessica Pekmaz and her husband, Mirza, Stephanie Owens and her husband, Ben, Andrew Vaeth, Nicholas Vaeth and Haley Vaeth; great-grandchildren, Adem Pekmaz, Connor Swenton, Keegan Swenton, Olivia Owens and Molly Owens. He also leaves the extended Forshee family. He was predeceased by a brother, William Vaeth; and a sister, Helen Carlson.
The family would like to sincerely thank the Cortland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Cortland for the wonderful care complemented by true compassion that was given to Mr. Vaeth during his stay there.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 10:30 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro and at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers please consider St. Paul's Catholic Church in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019