Clarice Start 1925 - 2019
KALAMAZOO, MI - Clarice Start, age 94, passed away on Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019.
Clarice was born on March 31, 1925, in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Edward Thomas and Emily Daisy (Tuley) Warren. On June 1, 1946, she married Dr. Lester J. Start, who preceded her in death in 2001. She graduated from Keuka College in 1946. She has been a resident of Kalamazoo since 1958, where she has been active as a member and on the boards of many civic organizations including the Kalamazoo Art Institute, Kalamazoo Art League, Kalamazoo Symphony Women's Association, the Ladies Library Association of Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo Junior Symphony. She was a member at First Baptist Church, where she served as a trustee, deacon, choir member, pastoral and music director/organist search committees and as an officer in the women's society. She also served as a general volunteer for the Kalamazoo Public School PTA and Kalamazoo College Faculty Women's Organization.
She is survived by her children, Candace Start (Arthur) Zemon, of St. Charles, MO, Jonathan (Mary Beth Sarhatt) Start, of Kalamazoo, Jeremy Start, of Kalamazoo and Elizabeth Start, of Kalamazoo; grandchildren, Rebecca (Derek Dahlke) Bogar and Cynthia (Geoff Behrens) Bogar Behrens; great-grandchildren, Caedmon Behrens, Silas Behrens and Esther Behrens; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons; two sisters; and two brothers.
A service to Celebrate her Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 315 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo. She will be interred at Sixty Cemetery in Oneida County, NY.
Memorials may be made to Kalamazoo College Lester Start Fund, the Professor Lester and Mrs. Clarice Start Scholarship at Utica College, Utica, NY, Remsen Steuben Historical Society, Remsen, NY (Stone Meeting House in memo line) or First Baptist Church of Kalamazoo, c/o Joldersma and Klein Funeral Home, 917 S. Burdick St. Kalamazoo, MI 49001.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019