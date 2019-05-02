Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Farrall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Clayton Farrall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Clayton Farrall Obituary
Dr. Clayton Farrall 1926 - 2019
DEXTER, NY - Dr. Clayton Farrall passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his daughter's home in Dexter, NY.
Clayton was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on February 27, 1926. He was married to Rea for close to sixty years until her death in 2015.
Clayton taught, for many years, at SUNY Potsdam and was much admired by students for his professionalism, caring and sense of humor. After retirement, Clayton and Rea relocated to the Utica area, where they enjoyed traveling, golf and various volunteer activities. They met their goal of visiting all fifty states - ending the experience with trips to Hawaii and Alaska (Clay's favorite trip). Dr. Farrall was also a train enthusiast and built an intricate layout in the converted "sun room" of his retirement community home. However, walking was always Clayton's main source of pleasure and therapy. He was a well-known figure traveling his preplanned routes around the neighborhood and continued his walking until the end of his life (albeit moving to treks around the table and living room).
Clayton is survived by his three children, Lynn Lowery, of New York, Laurie Mulert and husband, Jim, of Virginia and Gregg Farrall and wife, LeeAnna, of Virginia; as well as two grandchildren, Marcus Farrall and Elsa Mulert.
Friends are invited to join the family on Saturday, May 11th, at 2:00 PM at the home of Lynn Lowery, Dexter, NY, for a Celebration of his Life.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. The family wishes to send a special thanks to Hospice and the caregivers who helped Clayton enjoy the past few months.
Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.