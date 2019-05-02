|
Dr. Clayton Farrall 1926 - 2019
DEXTER, NY - Dr. Clayton Farrall passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his daughter's home in Dexter, NY.
Clayton was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on February 27, 1926. He was married to Rea for close to sixty years until her death in 2015.
Clayton taught, for many years, at SUNY Potsdam and was much admired by students for his professionalism, caring and sense of humor. After retirement, Clayton and Rea relocated to the Utica area, where they enjoyed traveling, golf and various volunteer activities. They met their goal of visiting all fifty states - ending the experience with trips to Hawaii and Alaska (Clay's favorite trip). Dr. Farrall was also a train enthusiast and built an intricate layout in the converted "sun room" of his retirement community home. However, walking was always Clayton's main source of pleasure and therapy. He was a well-known figure traveling his preplanned routes around the neighborhood and continued his walking until the end of his life (albeit moving to treks around the table and living room).
Clayton is survived by his three children, Lynn Lowery, of New York, Laurie Mulert and husband, Jim, of Virginia and Gregg Farrall and wife, LeeAnna, of Virginia; as well as two grandchildren, Marcus Farrall and Elsa Mulert.
Friends are invited to join the family on Saturday, May 11th, at 2:00 PM at the home of Lynn Lowery, Dexter, NY, for a Celebration of his Life.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County. The family wishes to send a special thanks to Hospice and the caregivers who helped Clayton enjoy the past few months.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2019