Cleve Alllen Broadbent Obituary
Cleve Alllen Broadbent
FRANKFORT - Cleve Allen Broadbent, 86, of State Route 5, husband of Jacqueline, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Heritage Healthcare Facility, Utica, following a brief illness.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Trenton Road Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 585 Trenton Road, Utica, NY 13502. There are no calling hours.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to his family at the Kingdom Hall.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019
