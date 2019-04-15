|
Clifford A. Symonds 1939 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Clifford A. Symonds, 79, of New Hartford, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford.
Clifford was born in Canada, on October 13, 1939, the son of Arnold and Merle (Grant) Symonds. He was raised and educated in Canada and came to the United States as a teenager. On October 13, 2007, Clifford was united in marriage with Cynthia A. Gaffney. For many years, Clifford was owner and operator of Homestead Farm in Marcy. He enjoyed playing pool, going to agricultural shows, visiting his many friends and was an avid pitch player, but his true passion was farming.
Mr. Symonds is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia; two daughters, Velvet Barnard and George, of Frankfort and Darlene Hartman and Bob Alfred, of Rome; two sons and one daughter-in-law, C. Todd and Michelle Symonds, of Marcy and Clinton T. Symonds and Danielle, of Trenton; nine cherished grandchildren, Melissa (Larre), Jackie (Aaron), Michael, Brandon (Samantha), Daniel, Nicole (Matt), Brittany (Tom), Savanah and Ashleigh; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Sharon Sawyer, of Albany and Gail and Larry Hutcheons, of SC; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Lorraine Symonds, of VA; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Linda and Carl Schrader, of Marcy and Liz Thomas, of Marcy; as well as nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend and canine companion, Ally. He was predeceased by an infant son, Clayton Thomas Symonds; his parents, Arnold and Merle; father-in-law, James Gaffney, Sr; sister-in-law, Susan Casamento; and brother-in-law, James Gaffney, II.
A private funeral and burial, under the direction of Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica, will be held at the convenience of his family.
Those wishing to make a donation, in Clifford's memory, please consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio St., Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019