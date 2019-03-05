|
|
Cloise Van Swearingen
SHERRILL - Cloise Van Swearingen, age 71, passed away Sunday morning March 3, 2019, in the Oneida Healthcare Center with his best friends at his side.
Van retired as a case worker with the Oneida County Medical Disability Unit in 2010. He was very active with the officiating boards of local sports serving as President of the Utica Board of High School field hockey; interpreter for the Utica Board of High School softball; treasurer of the NYSCSO Board of Collegiate softball; interpreter of Utica Board for high school volleyball and interpreter for the New York State High School Volleyball and interpreter for the Utica Board of Collegiate volleyball.
Surviving are one brother, James (Kathy) Swearingen, of Youngsville, PA; and several nieces, nephews and close friends.
In keeping with Van's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Van's life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Christ Methodist Church, 417 Park Street, Sherrill.
In memory of Van, donations may be sent to Wanderers' Rest Humane Assoc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY, 13032 or Cloise & Doris Swearingen Memorial Scholarship Foundation, C/O the Community Foundation, 418 Spring St., Jamestown, NY, 14701.
Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Sherrill.
Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019