CAMDEN - Coard John Kiah, of Camden, NY, passed away with his wife by his side, while showing his characteristic stubborn spirit, on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center, New Hartford, following a brief illness.
He was born on September 1, 1973, to parents Maureen (Otis) Brayton and the late Stanley "Pidge" Kiah, in Ogdensburg, NY. Coard graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1992 and was employed for 17 years at Frigo Design as a machinist, metal fabricator, welder and technical designer. A gifted musician, Coard played bass guitar for several bands over the years, including Blackwood Vision, StrangeBone and Dear Mr. Dead. He loved growing up along the St. Lawrence River, and he had many childhood memories of wonderful summers spent at camp with his mother, grandmother and cousins.
On September 22, 2017, Coard married Tricia (Sents) Kiah. Coard loved his wife and his family, as well as his adopted hometown of Camden, NY. Among his proudest moments were the day his daughter, Tani, was born and the day Tani gave birth to his grandson, William, making him a "Beepa" Coard like his father before him was her "Beepa" Pidge.
Coard was a Renaissance man who loved woodworking, music, drawing, welding, cooking, trying new foods, designing unique stainless-steel products for his customers, cracking wildly inappropriate jokes, exploring quaint little towns on "hooky" days with his wife and fixing things around the house, all while using his creative mind to "MacGyver up" a solution. Coard filled his homes with his beautiful music and art, hand-crafted furniture and silly cartoon doodles - his passion for which he passed to his daughter and loved ones.
Coard is survived by his wife of three years, Tricia; his daughter, Clara-Meretan "Tani" Kiah; grandson, William Hernandez, of Miami, FL; his stepchildren, Kathryn Conner, Caleb Conner, Colin Conner and Alexsandra Conner, of Camden, NY; his mother, Maureen (Otis) Brayton, of Ogdensburg, NY; his in-laws, Michael and Sandra Sents, of New Hartford, NY; his brothers-in-law, David Sents and his wife, Kristen (Olivia and Graham), Robert Sents and his wife, Abby Stahl (Ayden and Delilah); as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Stanley Kiah; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to Coard's Memorial Service on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 9464 State Rt. 13, Camden.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Siegenthaler Center in Coard's honor.
Tricia would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing team of angels at the Siegenthaler Center for supporting Coard as he labored through his goodbye tour, a thank you to her work family at Camden Central schools for all the delicious meals, cards, monetary donations and loving support over the past month and a thank you to Coard's work family at Frigo Design for their unwavering support.
